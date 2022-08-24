Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($27.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at €18.77 ($19.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.75 and its 200 day moving average is €17.84. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

