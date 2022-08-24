freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, August 15th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of freenet stock opened at €22.36 ($22.82) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.95. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($33.59).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

