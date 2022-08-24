Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 12.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.17. 311,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 547,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Specifically, Director Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,060,255.92. In other news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares in the company, valued at C$9,060,255.92. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$265,062.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,614.23.

OBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

