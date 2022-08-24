David Bower Acquires 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £154.05 ($186.14).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower purchased 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($170.81).
HomeServe Price Performance
HSV opened at GBX 1,183 ($14.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 987.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,033.33. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($14.37).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
