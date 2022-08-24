David Bower Acquires 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £154.05 ($186.14).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower purchased 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($170.81).

HSV opened at GBX 1,183 ($14.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 987.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,033.33. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($14.37).

HSV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

