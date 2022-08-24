Paul Boote Buys 15 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($181.79).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31).

Pennon Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 965.50 ($11.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 999.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.61. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 932.81 ($11.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($15.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,507.30.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 26.83 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 683.20%.

PNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.33 ($13.94).

About Pennon Group

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.