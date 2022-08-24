Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 313 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($181.54).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 471 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £226.08 ($273.18).

Centaur Media Price Performance

CAU opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.50.

Centaur Media Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

