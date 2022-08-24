Phil Urban Acquires 79 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($166.09).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.07 million and a P/E ratio of 612.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mitchells & Butlers

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.