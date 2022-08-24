Phil Urban Acquires 79 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($166.09).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.07 million and a P/E ratio of 612.59.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
