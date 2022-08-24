PropertyGuru (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. PropertyGuru has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PGRU opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. PropertyGuru has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRU shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

