GAP (GPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.30-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAP Trading Up 0.5 %

GPS stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

