iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

ICLK stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

