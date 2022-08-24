Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 2.4 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

