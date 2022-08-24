Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 2.4 %
Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
