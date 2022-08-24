Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

