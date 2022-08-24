Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canaan Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canaan in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

