Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 2,143,713 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,244 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

