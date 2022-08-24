Hexcel Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

