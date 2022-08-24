Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

