Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $16.85 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

