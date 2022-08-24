Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

SPRB stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.