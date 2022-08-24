B. Riley Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for SFL’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

SFL Price Performance

SFL Increases Dividend

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

