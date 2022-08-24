Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Ian Cloke Purchases 64,177 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke acquired 64,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).

Afentra Stock Up 8.6 %

Afentra stock opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Afentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.20 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of £63.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a current ratio of 50.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.37.

Featured Stories

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

