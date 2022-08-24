Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Ian Cloke Purchases 64,177 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke acquired 64,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).
Afentra Stock Up 8.6 %
Afentra stock opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Afentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.20 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of £63.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a current ratio of 50.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.37.
Afentra Company Profile
