On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Simon Cooper Buys 1,530,141 Shares

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Simon Cooper acquired 1,530,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

On the Beach Group Stock Up 10.1 %

OTB opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.85. On the Beach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 402 ($4.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

