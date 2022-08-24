Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.87.

CM opened at C$66.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$59.03 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$60.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

