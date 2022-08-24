Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.96 million and a P/E ratio of 46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$7.49.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

