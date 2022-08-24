Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$126.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

