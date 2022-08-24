Brokerages Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT at $6.14

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sientra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,659 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.95. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

