Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after buying an additional 435,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 157.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 397,998 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

