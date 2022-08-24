Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.20 Average PT from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,952,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 115,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.