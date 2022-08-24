Brokerages Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target at $47.65

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLFF shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

