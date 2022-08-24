Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

