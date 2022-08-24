Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Williams Industrial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WLMS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
