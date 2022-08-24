Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $295.60

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $284.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.89. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Watsco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.