Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $225.25

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($204.08) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($217.35) to €211.00 ($215.31) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. Soitec has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.