Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $879.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

