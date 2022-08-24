Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Cascades has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.93.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

