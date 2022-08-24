Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 149.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.