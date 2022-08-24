ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $10.01 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is $41.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $42.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.04%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

