SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 60,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,159,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 6.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

