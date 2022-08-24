Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

