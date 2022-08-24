Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

