DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $10.00. 106,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

