Valuence Merger Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 29th (NASDAQ:VMCAU)

Valuence Merger Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 29th. Valuence Merger Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VMCAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $4,918,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

