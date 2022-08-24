Brokers Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 163,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Everi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

