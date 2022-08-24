Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 29th

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 29th. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS KCACU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

