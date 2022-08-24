SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 29th

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 29th. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUAU stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $111,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

