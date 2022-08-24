Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Target Price at C$146.43

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:WCN opened at C$182.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$166.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$186.10. The firm has a market cap of C$46.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at C$905,811.32.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

