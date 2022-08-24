Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

