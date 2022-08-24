Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $222.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.00.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $158.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $351.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

