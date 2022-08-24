Analysts Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

SFRGY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

