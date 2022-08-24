Contrasting Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.49 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.06 $1.92 billion $0.34 14.53

Analyst Ratings

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nokia Oyj 0 4 8 0 2.67

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Risk & Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% Nokia Oyj 7.32% 12.24% 5.40%

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.