KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 139.60%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.