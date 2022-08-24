Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.55-1.70 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

